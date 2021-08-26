Assam Reports 562 New Cases, 11 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 562 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 6,434. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 81,826 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 11 deaths were reported today, while, 776 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (115), Golaghat (48) Jorhat (33), and Kamrup Morigaon (32).

While, the district-wise deaths are Golaghat (2), Jorhat (2), and Kamrup Metro (2), and a single death has been registered from Barpeta, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.

The total recoveries of the state has touched 5,73,541 with a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,618 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,86,940.

