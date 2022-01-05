Assam Reports 591 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.72 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
REPRESENTATIVE
Assam on Wednesday registered 591 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 1,979. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 1.72 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 196 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 34,314 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (279), Kamrup Rural (54), Jorhat (23), and Hojai (31).

Related News

Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested For Duping GMCH Patients

Assam: Special Leaves For Teachers, Staffers On Jan 12…

Tourist Circuit Trains To Be Introduced In Northeast:…

Assam: Six Families Attacked Over Charges Of Witchcraft

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,22,488 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,988. The recovery rate stood at 98.47 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,174 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

Moreover, two cases of Omicron were detected in the state today.

You might also like
Assam

Protest at Jagun; family of Dinanath Upadhyay offer prayers to Paresh Baruah

Top Stories

Senior Actress Chetana Das Tests COVID-19+

Top Stories

“No NRC On National Level”: Government To Parliament

Assam

Assam: 25 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Top Stories

BTC Polls: Campaigning Ends For II Phase

Assam

Bodo film GWTHAR premiere Show in Kokrajhar