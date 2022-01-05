Assam Reports 591 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.72 %

Assam on Wednesday registered 591 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 1,979. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 1.72 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 196 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 34,314 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (279), Kamrup Rural (54), Jorhat (23), and Hojai (31).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,22,488 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,988. The recovery rate stood at 98.47 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,174 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

Moreover, two cases of Omicron were detected in the state today.