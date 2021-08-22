Assam: Rescue Center Now Becomes Home For Orphaned Rhinos

A four-month-old elephant named Ganga had lost her mother to surging waters of the Brahmaputra nearly two decades back, but she has now found her home on the banks of another river and is a healthy mother of four young ones, stated a report from PTI.

Orphaned by the floods in Kaziranga National Park, the baby elephant had found a refuge on the periphery of the Park where she was raised before setting out to live on her own in her natural habitat.

Rathin Barman of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) told PTI that Ganga was the second rhino to be rescued by the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga in 2003, along with another rhino calf.

Hand-raised by the staff of the CWRC, the pair was translocated to Manas National Park (MNP), about 300 km away from their birthplace, four years later where they have thrived over the years.

They have been named Ganga-Jamuna for their bonding by the frontline staff of MNP. They were the second lot of rhinos sent to the Park with the first being Mainou (Lakhsmi in local Bodo language) preceding them by a year to Manas, also from the CWRC.

Barman also added that while Ganga gave birth to her fourth calf in the last week of July this year, Jamuna has three calves of her own and Mainou had also become mother to three calves over the years before dying of natural causes a couple of years back.

The Center was established by Government of Assam, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), with the support of Government of India, in 2002.