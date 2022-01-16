NationalTop Stories

Assam Rifles Foil Cross-Border Contraband Smuggling Bid In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
A cross-border contraband smuggling bid was foiled by troopers of Assam Rifles and Tengnoupal Battalion in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District.

As per reports, the seized items are worth over Rs 86 lakh.

The troops intercepted four vehicles on Friday carrying illicit areca nuts and timbers areca nuts and timbers from over the Indo Myanmar Border during a border dominance operation.

The seized timbers and areca nuts were valued at Rs 50.24 lakhs and Rs 35.32 lakhs, respectively.

The items as well as the vehicles and drivers were handed over to the Tengnoupal district Forest Department and Custom Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.

