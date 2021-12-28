Contraband Items Worth Rs 3.5 Seized In Tripura, 3 Held

Tripura police have seized contraband items worth Rs 3.5 crore during raids at two different locations.

While one of the raids was conducted at Churaibari, the other was conducted at Panisagar.

In the first raid, 25,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyle was recovered. At Panisagar, a total of 4655 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and 31,824 contraband tablets were recovered.

Three persons have been arrested in connection to it.

Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 have been registered against the arrestees.

Further investigation to arrest others involved is on.