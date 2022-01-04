Assam Secretariat Employee Arrested For Bribery

By Pratidin Bureau
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption cell has arrested an employee of the Assam Secretariat for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4000.

The employee, identified as Seema Devi, was working with the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward classes as a senior assistant.

Devi was caught red-handed inside the Assam Secretariat campus.

The V&AC also recovered additional Rs 99,000 cash from her bag. She reportedly demanded bribes frequently from people who came to her for any official work.

