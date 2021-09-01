Assam Sees 573 New Covid Cases, 11 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday recorded 573 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,447. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 79.,121 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 11 deaths were reported today, while, 669 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (143), Golaghat (50), Nagaon (30), and Dima Hasao (30).

The district-wise deaths are Kamrup Metro (2), Jorhat (2), Nagaon (2) and while, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nalbari reported a single death.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,77,534 with a recovery rate of 97.89 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,671 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,89,999.