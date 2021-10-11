Assam: Strike In Majuli, Businesses To Remain Shut For 2 Days

All business establishments in Majuli to remain shut for two days. The strike is against the poor system of transport of food items from Jorhat to Majuli. All shops, markets, business establishments and small businesses, etc. will observe bandh to insinuate protests. The protests are against the District Administration and the Inland Water Transport Department.

After the 8th September ferry mishap, some personal single engine ferries have tactfully plied even after being banned by the CM, by changing their names. But goods and transport ferry operations have remained shut. More than 20 goods ferries are nonoperational and docked at the Afolamukh Kamalabari Ghat.

Business associations have issued memorandums to the District Administrations several times. They have also pleaded with the government, yet there have been no decisions from the District Administration or the water transport department. Protesting against this, the businesses in Majuli have called for 48-hour bandh. Majuli Kamalabari, Garmur Rawonapar, Bongaon Fulani Balisapori, Jengraimukh, Gowalgaon and Rongasahi, everywhere, business establishments will be shut.

Majlui District Merchants Union said that after an important meeting was held and the decision for a 48-hour bandh of all business establishments for today and tomorrow was taken unanimously. Elsewhere, more than 250 workers associated with goods transport ferries have not taken to the waters. Neither the administration nor the departments are interested in their situation, they have alleged. The general public will face harassment due to the bandh.

