The Assam education department on Thursday said that the summer vacations for classes 1 to 12 have been rescheduled from May 15 to June 14 this year.

Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled from July 1 to July 31.

The decision has been taken by the education department to ensure the taht students suffer any academic losses amid the ongoing devastating second wave of Covid-19.

An official notification read on Thursday read: Considering the fact that in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state of Assam and educational institutions being closed as on date with the onjective of ensuring that the students of elementary, secondary, and senior secondary schools (Class 1 to 12) do not suffer from any academic loss and therefore, it has been decided that the Summer Vacation in Schools scheduled from 1st July to 31st July, 2021 as per academic calendar, is hereby rescheduled from 15th May, 2021 to 14th June, 2021. This order will come into effect immediately and until further orders.

In the latest revised Standard Operating Procedures mentioned that all educational institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities in Assam must provide quality virtual options.

Further, no physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days starting May 13 upto May 28.

Moreover, in view of the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases across the state, the Assam Board of Secondary Education and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council have decided to postpone the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.