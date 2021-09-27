Assam Tea Research Institute & Patanjali To Collaborate Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
In an attempt to enhance tea production research in the state, the Tocklai Tea Research Institute in the Jorhat district of Assam will ink a deal with Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited to conduct advanced research on the extraction of chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds.

The decision on signing the Memorandum of Understanding was taken at a meeting between Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Patanjali Ayurved MD Balkrishna on Saturday.  

Advanced research will be carried out to extract several chemical compounds from tea leaves and seeds to be used in medicine, cosmetics, and wellness products.

As per a release, the minister said as Assam has a large number of medicinal plants, the collaboration with Patanjali will benefit both sides.

Balkrishna said Patanjali will work with the Industries and Commerce Department to promote medicinal plantations in Assam.

