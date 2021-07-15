Assam | Teachers Can Now Apply for Transfer Through Online Mode: Ranoj Pegu

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Education Minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said that the application process for transfer of teachers will be through online mode from now onwards. This was announced by the minister at the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

The Education Minister further said that the teachers won’t have to rush from office to office for their transfer.

The teachers will now be able to apply through online mode for transfer, said Pegu.

