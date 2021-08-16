Assam Truck Driver Killed in Meghalaya, 1 Held

A truck driver from Assam has been killed in West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. The deceased has been identified as Alak Das, son of Dhirendra Das from Duhalia village in Karimganj district.

According to sources, a person has been arrested by West Jaintia Police on charges of his involvement in the driver’s killing. An FIR has also been lodged by the representative of Anup Truck Transport Pvt Ltd. (transport contractor of FCI in Jowai).

An investigation has been started by the police in connection to the case.

According to the FIR, at 2:14 am on Monday, a group of unidentified people, who came in a Maruti Alto car, snatched the truck (TR 01-AG-1689) and two of the people drove it away and the truck driver, Alak Das, went missing.

J Dkhar said he received the information about the incident over the phone at 2.14 am on Monday (August 16, 2021) by one of their drivers, Nilay Nath.

Dkhar in the FIR said he tried to contact Alak Das, the driver from Assam, who was driving the FCI rice-laden truck but his phone remained switched off, the FIR said.

The Anup Truck Transport Pvt. Ltd’s representative informed that he rushed to the spot of the incident – Jowai Khlichtyrshi outside the FCI FSD and followed the truck with Nilay Nath and intercepted the truck before reaching Jowai town.

Informing the Jowai police regarding the incident, Dkhar said he again followed the truck till 4 Mile Mihmyntalu and kept on following and could stop the truck near the weighbridge.

Dkhar could nab a person, however, another person escaped.

The nabbed person has been arrested by the police.

Later the body of the driver was found near the place from where the truck was lifted, the report said.

The incident of killing and lifting of a truck with an intention to rob FCI rice has raised the eyebrows of all.

The truck, which was attempted to lift, was carrying 500 bags of raw rice belonging to the FCI.

As per the truck chit report, the truck was loaded with raw rice bags at FSD Changsari near Guwahati at 4:29 pm on August 14, 2021.

ALSO READ: Death Toll Of Himachal Landslide Climbs Upto 25