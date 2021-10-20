Assam: Two Arrested For Defacing Assamese Hoardings In Silchar

Two members of the All Bengali Students Youth Organisation (ABSYO) have been arrested by Cachar police for their alleged involvement in smearing black ink on Assamese hoardings in Silchar.

The two ABSYO members, who were arrested on Tuesday evening, were identified as Raju Deb and Samar Das.

A number of government hoardings in Assamese language were defaced with black ink in Silchar allegedly by members of Barak Democratic Youth Front (BDYF) and ABSYO.

The incident triggered mass outrage across the state and several organization demanded strict action against those involved.

BDYF chief Pradip Dutta Roy, who was summoned by the Cachar police on Tuesday, said that the organization was not involved in the alleged act of dishonoring the Assamese language.

He said that he had informed police that there was a protest program of their organization at the same venue but the banner was smeared with black ink before they reached the spot, adding that they do not know who did it.