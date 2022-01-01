Assam: Unidentified Miscreants Torch Seized Truck In Dhubri

In a reported incident of arson, a truck that was seized by the Dhubri Police was set on fire by unidentified miscreants at Sagolia near the Assam – West Bengal border in the district.

The truck was reportedly seized for its alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling case. Two culprits were also arrested for smuggling 30 cattle on December 26, 2021.

The truck was kept near the highway owing to a lack of parking space at the Sagolia Police Outpost. However, it was set on fire by miscreants who remain unidentified.

“Some unidentified persons tried to burn the trucks bearing Registration No RJ05 GA 8385 (TRAILER) in the midnight of Thursday”, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav informed.

He added, “Following the fire, police reached the sport, and fire tenders were immediately called to put off the fire to stop further spreads to nearby buildings”.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident was initiated by the police and a search for the miscreants is on. Notably, this is the second such incident in December.

Earlier, on December 19, a group of unidentified persons had set fire to another seized truck that was parked at the Soulmari Police Patrol Post in Dhubri district of Assam.

