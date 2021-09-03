Assam: Veteran Journalist Pramod Kumar Singh Dies At 67

An Assamese veteran journalist Pramod Kumar Singh breathed his last on Friday morning in Jorhat of Assam.

According to sources, the journalist passed away at 3.15 am on Friday at the Jorhat Air force Hospital.

Veteran Journalist Pramod Kumar Singh left this world at the age of 67 today, September 3rd.

The deceased journalist had greatly contributed in the Assamese journalism with his work.

The Assamese media industry prays for this soul to rest in peace.

