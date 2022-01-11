Assam: Woman Beaten To Death By Husband In Gohpur

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Representative Image
A woman in Assam’s Gohpur was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over a family dispute.

Locals said the couple used to frequently quarrel with each other over reasons which are unknown.

On Monday night, there was another fight between them but it soon turned physical.

Related News

Assam: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Interior Designer Susanne Khan Contracted with Omicron…

Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Karbi Anglong

Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital After Contracting…

The husband in anger started to thrash his wife with a steel pipe after which she was grievously injured.

The wife, identified as Priya Mahato, was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the neighbours informed the police about the incident.

As per a report, the husband is currently on the run.

You might also like
Covid 19

Delta Variant in India Super Infectious: Govt Study

National

COVID-19: At least 125 Passengers of Italy-Amritsar Chartered Flight Test Positive

Assam

Chalachitram National Film Festival kick starts in Guwahati

Assam

Assam Govt to Provide Incentive for Inter-Caste Married Couples

Top Stories

Assam Declares War Against Drugs: DGP

Top Stories

Hojai: Forest Department Busts Sawmill