Assam: Woman Beaten To Death By Husband In Gohpur

A woman in Assam’s Gohpur was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over a family dispute.

Locals said the couple used to frequently quarrel with each other over reasons which are unknown.

On Monday night, there was another fight between them but it soon turned physical.

The husband in anger started to thrash his wife with a steel pipe after which she was grievously injured.

The wife, identified as Priya Mahato, was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the neighbours informed the police about the incident.

As per a report, the husband is currently on the run.