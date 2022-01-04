Home Secretary Visits Northeast To Discuss, Resolve Border Disputes

By Pratidin Bureau
In a bid to resolve inter-state conflicts in the Northeast, the top brass of bureaucrats from the Home Ministry are on a visit to the region and will hold a meeting with other stakeholders.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Home Secretary along with the Intelligence Bureau Chief and heads of other security units will hold the meeting to discuss interstate conflict, clashes between rival police forces and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“During the visit, he will chair several meetings with heads of security forces and other stakeholders to resolve disputes among states in the North East Region. Government’s main objective is to maintain normalcy in the region,” an official said.

The MHA had formed a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the AFSPA from the northeast state after a botched up operation by Assam Rifles that led to the death of 13 unarmed civilians.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stones for nine others in Manipur.

