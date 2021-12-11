Assam: Woman Held On Charges Of Kidnapping Minor Girl

A woman was arrested on Saturday on charges of kidnapping, from Jambari in Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The woman who was held on charges of kidnapping has been identified as one Robiyal Ali.

She was arrested today from Boko in connection with kidnapping a minor girl on October 28 from Kachumara in Barpeta in Assam.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the case, one Alom Chand, is still on the run.

