Assam: Woman Held With 292 Grams Of Heroin Worth Rs 80 Lakh

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
woman
REPRESENTATIVE
The Assam Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly possessing 292 grams of heroin worth Rs 80 lakh in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

“Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police has launched a massive anti-narcotic campaign across the state. Under which the police have succeeded in confiscating drugs worth crores of rupees in the entire state as well as a large amount of cash,” said Balaram Terong, Officer in Charge, Dibrugarh.

“In this episode, on the midnight of Saturday in Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Police, on the basis of intelligence sources, we seized 292 grams of heroin from a woman’s house. The market value of which will be close to Rs 80 lakhs,” he added.

Related News

COVID-19: Assam Logs 156 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.79…

Omicron Surge: SC To Hold Virtual Hearings For 2 Weeks

Assam: 2 Minors Die by Suicide In Mankachar

West Bengal Imposes Fresh Restrictions Amid Rise In Covid-19…

“After this campaign, there is a stir among the drug dealers. There is an atmosphere of panic among criminals and drug dealers,” he stated.

Earlier on December 25, Assam Police arrested a person and seized 84 vials of heroin from his possession in Nagaon district on Saturday.

(With Inputs from ANI)

You might also like
Assam

BJP swept poll easily, Opposition trounced

Top Stories

SC sets 31st July as deadline for NRC publication

Assam

Budget 2019: Centre to increase allocation for NE

Top Stories

$231 Mn Loan Sanctioned For Power Generation In Assam

Assam

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah in Mizoram

National

Rafale deal : SC dismisses objections filed by govt