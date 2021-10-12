Assam: Woman Raped, 3-Month-Old Child Murdered In Boko

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by an accused who later murdered her 3-month-old child in Assam’s Boko region.

As per reports, the incident took place on September 28. Police started an investigation and then was able to arrest the accused.

The accused was identified as one Bhupen Rabha.

It was also revealed that the accused had threatened to kill the victim if she spoke about the incident with anybody.

Meanwhile, the baby who was buried, was recovered by police. Further investigation is underway.