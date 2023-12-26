"...11 Bombs Planted Acros Mumbai", RBI, HDFC, ICICI Banks Receive Threat Mail

Just a few days ahead of New Year celebrations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threat mail claiming that 11 bombs had been planted at different locations in Mumbai, reports said on Tuesday.
According to reports, the mailer demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The threat mail alleged they were involved in the 'biggest scam in India's history'.
The email ID that issued the threat was khilafat.india@gmail.com, reports said.
The email said that 11 explosive devices were placed at various sites in Mumbai, such as the RBI offices, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, with plans for them to detonate at 1:30 pm.
The mail read, "We have planted 11 different bombs in different locations of Mumbai. The RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top finance officials and some renowned ministers of India. We have sufficient proof for the same."
The email with subject line "Breaking News" - with CC to several officials, added the alleged locations of 3 bombs at RBI New Central Office Building in Fort, HDFC House at Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers at Bandra Kurla Complex.
"We demand that both, the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand that the government give both and all those who are involved in the scam the punishment they deserve. If our demands are not met before 1:30 pm, all the 11 bombs will blast one by one,” the mail further read.
Subsequently, a case has been registered at the MRA Marg Police Station in Mumbai to initiate an investigation.