50th GST Council Meeting | Key Highlights Here

The key highlights of the meeting are as follows:

* It has been decided to reduce the rate on uncooked/unfried snack pellets, by whatever name called, to 5 percent and to regularize payment of GST on uncooked /unfried snack pellets during the past period on “as is basis”.

* The council reduced the GST rate to 5 percent on foods served in cinema halls from the earlier rate of 18 percent. The council said it has been decided to clarify that the supply of food and beverages in cinema halls is taxable as restaurant service as long as (a) they are supplied by way of or as part of a service and (b) supplied independently of the cinema exhibition service.

* GST exemption on satellite launch services supplied by ISRO, Antrix Corporation Limited and New Space India Limited (NSIL) may be extended to such services supplied by organizations in private sector also to encourage start ups

* GST Council recommends notification of GST Appellate Tribunal by the Centre with effect from 01.08.2023

* GST Council recommends exemption of cancer-related drugs, medicines for rare diseases and food products for special medical purposes from GST tax

* GST Council also recommends several measures for streamlining compliances in GST