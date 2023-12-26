9 AM Tea Celebrates 200 Years of Assam Tea with Mega Offer & Free Christmas Tea Party

Rupesh Khakholia, founder of '9AM Tea', said, “Many types of parties are often organized during the festive season. But with a new initiative and new concept, keeping in mind the completion of 200 years of Assam Tea, we organized a Free Christmas Tea Party, so that the tourists coming for the holidays could sip Assam Tea. During the day-long Free Christmas Tea party, a large number of people enjoyed Lemon Black Tea, Ginger Black Tea, Chamomile Green Tea, Kulhaar Masala Tea along with cookies offered by us. He further said on the occasion of bicentennial year of Assam Tea, '9AM Tea's franchise store t-amour is offering up to 40% mega discount on Flavored Tea of Assam. This discount will continue till Magh Bihu January 14, 2024.”