Adani Cement Secures Refinancing Deal Worth USD 3.5 Billion

Adani Cement, which is a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has secured a refinancing package of USD 3,500 million from 10 international banks.
A press release by Adani Group mentioned that the refinancing executed through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, is aimed at terming out the acquisition finance facility for Ambuja and ACC, the two major cement brands in India, by a tenor of three years.
The refinancing secured by Adani Cement highlights the robust access that Adani Group has to the global financial market and its strong liquidity position.
The funds were raised from a group of international banks and will ensure an estimated cost saving of approximately USD 300 million for Adani Cement.
Meanwhile, the achievement aligns with Adani Cement's vision and commitment to financial stability and growth.
Adani Cement is the second-largest cement conglomerate in India at present and completed the acquisition of Ambuja and ACC, valued at USD 6.6 billion in September 2022.
It marked a significant milestone in the sector. The refinancing is a part of Adani Cement's capital management plan outlined in September 2022, focusing on stepwise deleveraging.
Several leading banks like DBS Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Standard Chartered Bank were among those involved in the refinancing deal.
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Latham and Watkins acted as Borrower's counsel for the financing, while Allen & Overy LLP and Talwar Thakore and Associates served as legal counsels to the lenders.
Adani Cement's acquisition of Ambuja and ACC positioned it with a combined installed production capacity of 67 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), with plans to expand to 100 MTPA by 2025, including the recently announced acquisition of Sanghi Cement.
The integration of these brands with the Adani infrastructure platform has significantly improved operational efficiencies, leading to an increase in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) to INR 1,253 per ton in the quarter ending June 2023, compared to INR 340 per ton immediately after the acquisition in September 2022.