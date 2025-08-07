Adani Green Share Price Dives Alongside Other 'Adani Group' Stocks

Shares of Adani Group companies came under pressure on Thursday, with several stocks slipping up to 3% during intra-day trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), weighed down by broader market weakness and rising global trade tensions.

Advertisment

The Indian equity markets were trading in the red after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, citing New Delhi’s continued crude oil imports from Russia. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.61% at 80,050 around 11:10 AM.

Among the key laggards from the Adani portfolio were Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, ACC, and Adani Energy Solutions, all of which recorded declines ranging between 1% and 3% on Thursday.

Weak Performance Over the Month

Over the past month, Adani Group stocks have significantly underperformed the broader market, declining between 6% and 12%—in contrast to the Sensex’s 4% fall during the same period.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the conglomerate, dropped 2.6% during Thursday’s session to Rs 2,240.20—its lowest since May 9, 2025. The stock has shed nearly 12% over the past four weeks, driven largely by weak quarterly earnings.

Sharp Fall in Quarterly Profits

For the first quarter of FY26 (April–June 2025), Adani Enterprises reported a sharp 50% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, falling to Rs 734 crore from Rs 1,458 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income slipped 14% to Rs 22,437 crore, while EBITDA declined 12% Y-o-Y to Rs 3,786 crore.

However, the company highlighted some positive developments, particularly from its incubating businesses. EBITDA from these segments rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 2,800 crore and now accounts for 74% of the company's Q1FY26 operating profit. Notably, the Airports vertical showed strong performance, posting a 61% Y-o-Y jump in EBITDA.

Meanwhile, the company’s FY25 annual report flagged growing macroeconomic headwinds. It noted that global GDP growth is expected to decelerate to 2.8% in 2025 from 3.3% in 2024, as trade restrictions, financial market volatility, and persistent inflation erode investor confidence and business momentum.

Block Deal Hits Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions also lost ground, trading 2% lower at Rs 778.25. Over the past two trading sessions, the stock has dropped nearly 3% following a major offloading by Abu Dhabi-based Envestcom Holding RSC Ltd.

According to bulk deal data, Envestcom sold a total of 22 million shares on Wednesday—split between the NSE and BSE—at an average price of Rs 790 apiece. As per June 2025 shareholding data, Envestcom held 32.18 million shares, representing a 2.68% stake in the company. The identity of the buyers remains undisclosed.

Power Project Lifts Adani Power

In contrast, shares of Adani Power managed to recover from early losses and rose 2% to Rs 565.80, following an announcement of a major investment in Bihar.

The company revealed plans to set up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district. The project, pegged at up to $3 billion, will supply 2,274 MW to state-run power distribution companies in North and South Bihar.

Adani Power said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) to supply electricity to North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL).