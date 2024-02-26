Adani Group and Uber CEO Discuss Partnership for Electric Cars Integration

On February 24, Gautam Adani and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi held a meeting during the latter's India visit.
A partnership to roll out Adani Group's electric passenger cars on Uber's ride-hailing platform formed part of discussions during the February 24 meeting between Gautam Adani and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India.
In addition, the proposed cooperation will bring Uber's services under Adani One, which was established in 2022 and includes services such as flight bookings, holiday packages, and cab bookings, with Uber integration.
According to the report, the Ahmedabad-based infrastructure firm intends to join the electric passenger vehicle category, and a collaboration with the San Francisco-based ride-hailing aggregator will help to 'fasten' the former's play. However, the company is already active in the commercial EV market, offering buses, coaches, and trucks.
Adani Group also has 'massive' demand in its ports and airports sectors, even though the fact that it does not manufacture vehicles. Essentially, it will buy cars, brand them, and integrate them into the Uber network. The business has submitted bids for the government's tender for more than 3600 electric buses.
If the collaboration turns out well, it will help the corporation accomplish its goal of replacing its present fleet with EVs around the world as it strives to become a 'zero-emission mobility platform' by 2040.
The partnership has the potential to boost the adoption of electric four-wheelers in the country and provide Uber with one of its largest electric vehicle fleet collaborations in the world.