Adani Group Stocks Surge After Major Power Supply Deal with Maharashtra

On the other hand, Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Power, remarked, “As India advances in achieving its economic growth targets while maintaining a keen focus on sustainability, the role of conventional power in helping stabilize the grid and supplying base load power assumes greater importance. Adani Power is proud to partner with a leading industrialised state like Maharashtra by becoming one of its key suppliers of reliable and competitive power from its existing and upcoming capacities while enabling it to integrate an ever-increasing quantum of renewable energy in its grid.”