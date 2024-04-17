Adani Injects Rs 8,339 Cr into Ambuja Cements, Stake Up to 70.3%

In a significant move, the Adani family has injected an additional Rs 8,339 crore into Ambuja Cements Ltd, the flagship company in the Adani Group's cement and building materials portfolio.
This latest infusion brings their total investment in the company to a staggering Rs 20,000 crore, resulting in a 3.6% increase in their stake to 70.3%.
The recent investment follows earlier contributions of Rs 5,000 crore in October 2022 and Rs 6,661 crore in March 2024. According to a company release, this strategic move reflects the Adani family's unwavering commitment to robust capital management practices and underscores their dedication to enhancing the future prospects of the cement vertical.
The additional funds will bolster Ambuja's financial position, empowering it to pursue ambitious growth plans and seize emerging market opportunities. Specifically, the investment aims to support the company's goal of achieving a capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum by 2028.
Furthermore, the funds will facilitate strategic initiatives such as debottlenecking capex to improve operational performance, optimize resource utilization, and drive innovation through advanced technology integration. These efforts aim to better serve the growing demands of the sector fueled by India's economic growth.
Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about the completion of the Adani family's primary infusion, emphasizing its significance in providing capital flexibility for accelerated growth and reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term value creation.
Barclays Bank PLC, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank served as advisors for the transaction.
With its subsidiaries ACC Ltd. and Sanghi Industries Ltd., Ambuja now boasts a cement capacity of 78.9 million tonnes per annum, spanning 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across India.