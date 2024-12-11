Amazon Targets $80 Billion in Indian Exports by 2030

Amazon has set an ambitious target to enable $80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030. The announcement was made during the company’s annual Smbhav Summit, where Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets at Amazon, outlined the company’s vision to strengthen India’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

“Motivated by the progress we’ve made in driving exports out of India, we are quadrupling our focus here,” said Agarwal. “We are advancing our commitment to enable $80 billion in exports by 2030.”

Amazon had earlier pledged to digitize 10 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), achieve $20 billion in cumulative exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. According to Samir Kumar, Amazon India Country Manager, the company has already achieved several milestones ahead of schedule.

“We have met our target to digitize 10 million small businesses a year early, empowering over 12 million small businesses to participate in the digital economy. To date, we have facilitated nearly $13 billion in exports and created approximately 1.4 million jobs across India,” he stated.

Currently, Amazon contributes about 3% of India’s business-to-consumer (B2C) exports, excluding petroleum products.

To further its efforts, Amazon has partnered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to establish India as a global manufacturing hub. As part of this collaboration, Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund has been expanded to $350 million, with $120 million allocated specifically for startups in the manufacturing sector. “We will make this accessible to startups focusing on domestic manufacturing and creating global brands out of India,” Agarwal said.

In addition to export initiatives, Amazon launched two new logistics services—Amazon Freight and Amazon Shipping—tailored for Indian businesses and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Amazon Freight provides full truckload freight services for both intra-city and inter-city transportation, while Amazon Shipping offers last-mile B2C parcel deliveries. These services aim to streamline supply chain operations and support small businesses across the country.

Amazon is also working closely with various stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), to support the ‘Districts as Export Hubs’ (DEH) initiative. This program seeks to enhance MSME exports and integrate small businesses into the global marketplace.

By aligning with government priorities and leveraging its global expertise, Amazon is poised to play a significant role in shaping India’s economic future.