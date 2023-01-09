RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD, Jayen Mehta Takes Charge

Amul’s managing director RS Sodhi has resigned from the post with immediate effect. The decision was taken in the board meeting of the Federation at Gandhinagar. Jayen Mehta, COO of Amul has been given charge for MD as of now. He had been in-charge of Amul as MD since 2010.

When contacted, Sodhi confirmed PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD.

"I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," he said. He had given a five-year extension in 2017 by Amul co-operative as a post of Managing Director.

GCMMF (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) also known as Amul is India's largest food product organization with annual turnover (2021-22) INR 61,000 crore. Last year, Amit Shah said that Amul will be merged with other cooperative to make it multi-state society.