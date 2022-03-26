Anil Ambani Resigns as Director of R-Power, R-Infrastructure

Chairman of Reliance group Anil Ambani resigned as Director of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, following market regulator SEBI’s order restraining him from associating with any listed company.

In a BSE filing Reliance Power said, "Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, steps down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance with SEBI [Securities and Exchange Board of India] interim order.”

In a separate filing to the stock exchange, Reliance Infrastructure said that Anil Ambani has stepped down from its board "in compliance with SEBI's interim order".

Sebi in February barred Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company, India Today reported.

The report stated that the regulator also restrained Ambani and three others from "associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders."

Rahul Sarin has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years on Friday on the boards of RPower and RInfra, subject to approval of members at the general meeting, said the two Reliance industries groups.

The board of directors of the company unanimously reposed full trust in Ambani's leadership and invaluable contribution to steering the company through great financial challenges and towards being potentially debt-free in the course of the coming financial year, the firms said.

They also said that the boards look forward to an early closure of the matter and inviting Ambani back to provide his vision and leadership to the company in the interest of all stakeholders.

