Apple’s 'Made in India' iPhones Soar; Exports Reach $6 Billion

Apple has reported a significant increase in its iPhone exports from India, reaching nearly $6 billion in the six months leading up to September 2024. This figure represents a robust 30% rise compared to the same period last year, as the tech giant intensifies its efforts to diversify manufacturing away from China.
According to Bloomberg, three major suppliers—Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp., and Tata Electronics—are pivotal to this growth, with their assembly operations in India playing a crucial role. Notably, Foxconn's facility in Chennai is the largest contributor, responsible for about half of the iPhone exports from India.
Tata Electronics, which took over a factory from Wistron Corp. last year, has made significant strides as well, contributing approximately $1.7 billion in iPhone exports from its Karnataka plant during the April-September period, as reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation.
This surge in production has dramatically reshaped India’s export profile, with smartphones now ranking as the country's leading export category to the United States. In the first five months of the fiscal year, smartphone exports reached $2.88 billion, a staggering increase from just $5.2 million five years ago, prior to Apple’s manufacturing push in India.
During fiscal year 2024, Apple assembled iPhones worth $14 billion in India—double the production from the previous year. The company has capitalized on local subsidies, a skilled workforce, and advancements in technology to establish India as a key manufacturing hub.
The expansion not only includes the production of high-end models like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but also hints at Apple's potential plans to manufacture AirPods in the country.
Additionally, Apple has bolstered its retail presence in India by inaugurating flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, with further expansion plans for new outlets in Bangalore and Pune.