Ather Energy to Unveil Electric Scooter with the Widest Seat Ever

According to Ather, the Rizta electric scooter would feature a XXXXXL seat. The Ather Rizta is also expected to have the largest storage capacity of any scooter on the market.
Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will unveil its upcoming electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, on April 6. Billed as a family scooter, the Ather Rizta is claimed to have the largest seat ever seen on a scooter.

On April 6, Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, will debut the Ather Rizta, an upcoming electric scooter. The Ather Rizta, marketed as a family scooter, is claimed to have the widest seat ever seen on a scooter.

According to Ather, the Rizta electric scooter would feature a XXXXXL seat. The Ather Rizta is also expected to have the largest storage capacity of any scooter on the market.

At present, Ather sells three electric scooters -- 450S, 450X and 450 Apex. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Ather 450S 2.9 kWh battery - Rs 97,547

Ather 450X 2.9 kWh battery - Rs 1,25,550

Ather 450X 3.7 kWh battery - Rs 1,28,671

Ather 450 Apex 3.7 kWh battery - Rs 1,88,947

According to figures from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Ather sold 9,247 electric scooters in January 2024. During the month, the company held an 11.33% share of the electric two-wheeler market.

In January 2024, Ola's electric two-wheeler retail sales were 32,252, TVS Motor Company's were 15,224, and Bajaj Auto's were 10,829, respectively.

