From Cakes to Cuisine: 'AURUM' Expands with New Pure Veg Dining Experience in Guwahati

Spanning 2,000 square feet, the new outlet offers seating for 50-60 guests, serving a wide variety of Indian, North Indian, South Indian, and Chinese cuisines. The founder, Arti Chouhan, highlighted that AURUM has made a name with its 100% eggless cakes and bakery items over the last two years. The new restaurant also includes a party hall where birthdays, anniversaries, corporate meetings, and kitty parties can be hosted.