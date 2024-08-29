From Cakes to Cuisine: 'AURUM' Expands with New Pure Veg Dining Experience in Guwahati

'AURUM,' the popular name behind irresistible cakes and bakery delights, has today launched its third outlet, marking a new milestone. After the success of its two cafes in Kumarpara and Fatasil, the brand opened its first pure vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Guwahati, near Shine Tower, Sarabhatti.
The grand inauguration was led by Babulal Chouhan and Bimla Devi Chouhan, who lit the ceremonial lamp. The event saw the presence of AURUM's visionary founder, Arti Chouhan, along with Vishal Chouhan and other dignitaries.
Spanning 2,000 square feet, the new outlet offers seating for 50-60 guests, serving a wide variety of Indian, North Indian, South Indian, and Chinese cuisines. The founder, Arti Chouhan, highlighted that AURUM has made a name with its 100% eggless cakes and bakery items over the last two years. The new restaurant also includes a party hall where birthdays, anniversaries, corporate meetings, and kitty parties can be hosted.
With the opening of AURUM’s fine dine vegetarian restaurant, food lovers in Guwahati and beyond are set to enjoy a new, family-friendly dining experience.