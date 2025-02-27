Australia Unveils $16M Plan to Boost Trade Ties with India

In a significant move to bolster economic relations, Australia on Wednesday launched a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening and diversifying its trade and investment ties with India. To jumpstart this initiative, the Australian government has committed $16 million to the Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund.

The roadmap identifies four key "superhighways of growth"—clean energy, education and skills, agribusiness, and tourism—as focal points for enhanced collaboration. It lays out a clear framework to boost two-way investment, engage with Indian-Australian communities, and deepen business partnerships.

Emphasizing the importance of India as a strategic partner, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underscored the significance of this initiative.

"India is an essential partner as we diversify our trade links to boost prosperity for all Australians. This roadmap is critical to helping us fully realise our potential with India, which will be a boon to Australia's economy, our businesses and jobs, and our prosperity," Albanese stated.

The roadmap, unveiled by the Australian government, highlights nearly 50 targeted opportunities for accelerating engagement with India across various sectors, including defence industries, sports, culture, space, and technology. The newly established Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund aims to facilitate Australian businesses in tapping into India’s rapidly expanding market and unlocking fresh commercial opportunities.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized the strategic significance of strengthening economic ties with India. "Growing Australia's economic security and diversifying our partnerships is a key element of our statecraft and central to our national interest. By boosting our economic ties with India, we are not only creating more jobs and opportunities for Australians, we are advancing our shared interest in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Wong stated.

Australia’s Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell also acknowledged the vital role played by the vibrant Indian community in Australia, which maintains deep-rooted economic and cultural connections with India.

"The potential of our relationship with India is almost unmatched, opening a fast-growing market of over 1.4 billion people. The roadmap, the result of significant consultation with businesses and the community, offers a blueprint for Australian businesses to seize this extraordinary opportunity," Farrell noted.

Reinforcing its commitment to fostering cultural ties, the Australian government announced an additional USD 4 million investment into its Maitri Grants programme. This initiative aims to enhance people-to-people, business-to-business, and cultural engagement between the two nations.

Australia’s existing free trade agreement with India has already yielded substantial economic benefits, saving businesses hundreds of millions of dollars and expected to result in $2 billion in tariff reductions for exporters by the end of the year.

"These savings are directly benefiting Australians by reducing costs at checkout counters and creating local jobs," the government noted.

Further strengthening trade relations, Australia is making significant strides in negotiating a new free trade agreement with India. This agreement is expected to expand trade and investment opportunities, offering Australian businesses a greater foothold in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.