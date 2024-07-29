Banking Stocks Retreat Amid Market Volatility After Early Gains

Strong Performances by PNB and Bandhan Bank

PNB and Bandhan Bank, with 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent weightage in the Bank Nifty index respectively, surged up to 11 percent during trade. PNB's net profit soared 159 percent YoY to a record Rs 3,251 crore, while Bandhan Bank's profit increased by 47.5 percent YoY to Rs 721 crore for the quarter ended June.