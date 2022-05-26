Bigbasket Strengthens Base in Guwahati, Aims at Rs 4 Crores Revenue

Bigbasket, India’s largest online grocery market which has a strong base in Guwahati is now aiming at increasing its revenue generation to Rs 4 crores per month in the coming six months.

The company’s current orders in the city stand at around 17,000 with Rs 1.7 crores revenue per month. Bigbasket has over 30,000 products ranging from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, bulbs, batteries, baby products, and many more. Bigbasket has a unique supply chain as it includes fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, and also strong private label brands.

At a event organized at the Vivanta hotel in Guwahati, Hari Menon, the co-founder and CEO of bigbasket said that the company has decided to strengthen its base in the city and also to cater to the people in neighbouring Nagaon and Nalbari.

Hari Menon said, “Guwahati is a strategic location for us. We have received a great response from the people and hope to become the one-stop-shop for customers in the city for all their grocery needs.”

“We will be launching bbnow, our 30 minutes delivery service, soon in this city. Our primary aim has been to always put customers and their convenience first, which explains our presence in almost every part of the country,” he added.

When bigbasket launched its services in Guwahati in December 2021, it started with 6000 SKUs and the number has now crossed the 25,000 mark.