BMW Achieved its Best-Ever Car Deliveries in India Last Year

Luxury car maker BMW Group India said that it achieved the best-ever annual car deliveries last year. The deliveries in that year, as per BMW India were 15,721 units accounting for an 11 per cent growth.

BMW Group India also delivered 3,000 EVs till now. This has made the group to become the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to reach such a level.

Between January–December 2024, BMW India delivered 15,721 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,301 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). In the October-December period last year, the automaker sold 4,958 units which accounts for 15 per cent growth. This was the highest December sales as well (2,244 units with 17 per cent).

“Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars. We had the strongest product offensive in the luxury car segment, paired with the introduction of new initiatives like Retail. NEXT and expansion of bespoke experiences and services for our customers,” Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, of BMW Group India said to the media.

The car company also said that it sold 2507 units of cars in the Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM). Impressively, almost every fifth BMW car sold in India in 2024 was a top-of-the-range model.

BMW X7 was once again the highest-selling Luxury Class model in 2024. Since its launch, more than 5,000 units of the BMW X7 have been delivered in India.

In 2024, 1,249 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were delivered in India and i7 was the largest-selling electric car in the class with 384 units. BMW Motorrad delivered 8,301 motorcycles in 2024.

BMW started operations in India in 2007, with it having a manufacturing plant in Chennai, and a parts warehouse in Pune.

