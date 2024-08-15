Book Titled 'Minimum Floor Price' for Tea Industry Released in Guwahati

Key points highlighted during his speech are:

* Small tea growers, who account for about 52% of the market share and produce approximately 702 million kg of tea, and large tea growers, holding 48% of the market share with a production of around 648 million kg, are the primary stakeholders in the industry.

* The tea industry is plagued by an oversupply, with the situation expected to persist until at least 2030, according to an FAO report.

* Despite the Modi government's vision of ensuring a 50% margin on the total cost of agricultural produce during its first term, tea farmers are struggling to achieve their Cost of Production (COP). Meanwhile, other farmers in India benefit from the Minimum Support Price (MSP) protection.

* A floor price mechanism for tea, unlike MSP, would not require government intervention in purchasing or funding transactions. This approach would support tea producers without financial strain on the state or central government.

* The sector is facing challenges from low prices and severe pest infestations, leading to significant losses for both small and large producers. Without intervention, many small farmers will struggle to maintain a minimum standard of living.