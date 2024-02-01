Boosting Livestock Sector: Union Cabinet Approves Rs. 29,610.25 Cr Fund Extension

The scheme will be a channel towards employment generation directly and indirectly to 35 lakh people through entrepreneurship development and aims for wealth creation in the livestock sector. So far, the AHIDF has benefitted directly /indirectly approximately to 15 lakh farmers. AHIDF is emerging a path towards achieving the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling farmers’ income, tapping the livestock sector by bringing the private sector investment, bringing in the latest technologies for processing and value addition, and last but not the least contributing to the Nation’s economy by promoting the export of Livestock products. Such investments in processing and value addition infrastructure by eligible beneficiaries would also promote export of these processed and value- added commodities.