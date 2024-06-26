Business Icons Mentor Young Entrepreneurs at BNI Guwahati's 'BIZ Connect 2024'

Some selected leading industrialists, businessmen and prominent entrepreneurs of Assam, who have touched the heights of success with their skills, new ideas, and experience in different fields, guided the young generation and gave them the "Mantra for Success".
In fact, during BIZ Connect 2024 organized by BNI Guwahati, an Inspirational Session was organized for hundreds of members from various chapters of BNI, to which many renowned women Entrepreneurs, Industrialists and Businesses of Guwahati were invited.
BNI Regional Executive Directors Siddharth Garodia and Neha Garodia said that this session was organized in the presence of BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller and BNI India District Director Bimal Samal. During this, Rahul Lohia from Lohia Group, Dr. Ghanshyam Dhanuka from GD Pharmaceuticals, well-known architect Santosh Banka from Banka & Associates, Shikha Pansari from Royal Group, Sharat Deorah from Aurus Mall, Jyotishman Dutta from Down Town Group, Sweta Jindal from FICCI FLO, Kishan Agarwal from Edifice, Nitin Jain from Prodigy, Ajay Bhopal from Industrial Systems, Anup Chaudhary from Riddhi Siddhi Developers, Tushar Chamaria from Sevoy Group, Lokesh Singhal from Protech Group, Suresh Agarwal from Paramount Group, Ronak Kejriwal from Steel House and Deepjyoti Baruah from Uttarayan Group were present.
All these speakers narrated their success stories in brief and inspired more than 400 youths present there to realize their dreams. During this period, more than 400 members from BNI Anchor, BNI Brahmaputra, BNI Caliber, BNI Desire, BNI Esteem, BNI Flamingo, BNI Globenet, BNI Horizon, BNI Ikigai and BNI Jackpot Chapters, besides BNI Taurus from Tinsukia and BNI Dignity from Jorhat, asked questions regarding their queries and the speakers answered them efficiently.