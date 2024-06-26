Business Icons Mentor Young Entrepreneurs at BNI Guwahati's 'BIZ Connect 2024'

BNI Regional Executive Directors Siddharth Garodia and Neha Garodia said that this session was organized in the presence of BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller and BNI India District Director Bimal Samal. During this, Rahul Lohia from Lohia Group, Dr. Ghanshyam Dhanuka from GD Pharmaceuticals, well-known architect Santosh Banka from Banka & Associates, Shikha Pansari from Royal Group, Sharat Deorah from Aurus Mall, Jyotishman Dutta from Down Town Group, Sweta Jindal from FICCI FLO, Kishan Agarwal from Edifice, Nitin Jain from Prodigy, Ajay Bhopal from Industrial Systems, Anup Chaudhary from Riddhi Siddhi Developers, Tushar Chamaria from Sevoy Group, Lokesh Singhal from Protech Group, Suresh Agarwal from Paramount Group, Ronak Kejriwal from Steel House and Deepjyoti Baruah from Uttarayan Group were present.