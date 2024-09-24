Buy Lupin, Black Box, Federal Bank And CESC For Short Term

Stock Recommendations

Lupin shares are currently trading in a corrective trend of the impulse started from a fresh impulse from 1545. The corrective bottom is placed at 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement of 1545-2312 rally and closed on a firm note on Tuesday above the 20 days EMA. The immediate resistance is pegged at 2255-60 range which is a trendline resistance of a flag pattern and a breakout above the same may provide room for a fresh impulse with immediate target at reaction high 2312 and towards 2430 levels which is 38.2 per cent extension of the previous impulse. As pharma looks a safe bet in high valuation market, we prefer to buy for a short-term target 2250/2310 and then 2400 in the short term. The support is placed at 2140 which can be a stop loss of this trade.