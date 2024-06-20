Chairman and CEO BNI, Graham Weihmiller, Motivates Members at BNI Guwahati's "BIZ Connect 2024"

BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business networking and referral marketing organization, celebrated a grand success with the conclusion of "BIZ Connect 2024," organized by BNI Guwahati. The premier event, attended by over 555 members from BNI Guwahati and Greater Assam, was held under the leadership of Executive Directors Sidharth and Neha Garodia.
The event marked a significant milestone with the presence of BNI Chairman and CEO, Mr. Graham Weihmiller, and BNI India District Director, Mr. Bimal Samal. During the prestigious evening, BNI honored the excellence and dedication of its members, acknowledging their efforts in driving exceptional business growth and collaboration in the region. This remarkable success has placed Guwahati on the global business map, showcasing it as a thriving business hub.
In his inaugural visit to the Northeast, Mr. Graham Weihmiller highlighted BNI's global impact, stating, "BNI is successfully Changing the Way the World does Business®." He elaborated on the organization's growth since its founding in 1985 by Dr. Ivan Misner, who is the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI®.
BNI® is currently present in over 79 countries, boasting over 325,205 members across 11,135 chapters worldwide. In the past year, BNI® members generated 14.06 million referrals, resulting in over 1,83,667 crores in closed business globally.
In India, BNI® spans 130 cities, with over 58,651 members in 1,215 chapters. The Indian chapters generated 39,50,336 referrals in the last year, resulting in over 38,533 crores in closed business. Specifically, BNI® Guwahati & Greater Assam, managed by Executive Directors Sidharth and Neha Garodia, has grown impressively over the past five years. With over 525 members in 10 chapters, the region has passed 1,55,142 referrals since its inception, leading to over 1,647 crores in closed business.
Notably, BNI® Guwahati was ranked the No. 2 region globally in 2020. The organization's philosophy, "Givers Gain®," emphasizes the principle that by giving business to others, members will receive business in return, reflecting the age-old adage, "What goes around comes around." BNI's mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive, and professional networking and referral program, fostering long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals. Each BNI chapter allows only one member per professional classification or specialty, ensuring a diverse and collaborative environment.
The success of "BIZ Connect 2024" underscores the significant impact of BNI in fostering business growth and networking in the Guwahati region, reaffirming its place as a dynamic and essential part of the global business community.