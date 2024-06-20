Chairman and CEO BNI, Graham Weihmiller, Motivates Members at BNI Guwahati's "BIZ Connect 2024"

Notably, BNI® Guwahati was ranked the No. 2 region globally in 2020. The organization's philosophy, "Givers Gain®," emphasizes the principle that by giving business to others, members will receive business in return, reflecting the age-old adage, "What goes around comes around." BNI's mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive, and professional networking and referral program, fostering long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals. Each BNI chapter allows only one member per professional classification or specialty, ensuring a diverse and collaborative environment.