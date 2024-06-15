Pushpgeet Financial Services Organizes Seminars on "Nivesh ki Baat" & "Option Jaaniye"

Another Speaker Mr. Chandan Taparia (Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives (Motilal Oswal) said Nowadays, Option market is growing rapidly and every day is now a weekly expiry which provides more opportunity to Option Buyers, Sellers and Strategists. Option has huge scope but it may reward only if it traded properly with risk management and discipline. Mr. Taparia further said the Indian market has a bright future for investors and traders to build wealth but one needs to participate with proper Learning, Advise, Risk management and position sizing. The craze and passion of Algo trading is also growing in the Indian derivatives market as many traders use option strategies for rule based trading to mitigate risk and to get potential decent reward on capital employed.