Pushpgeet Financial Services Organizes Seminars on "Nivesh ki Baat" & "Option Jaaniye"

India's leading investment and financial company Motilal Financial Services Ltd & Regional Partner Pushpgeet Financial Services organizes a seminar to educate and spread awareness amongst investors of Assam and Northeast.
Seminars on "Nivesh ki Baat, Siddhartha Khemka ke Saath" and "Option Jaaniye, Chandan Taparia ke Saath" were both speakers educating investors. The seminar was attended by a large number of investors from Guwahati. Investors appreciated this endeavor of Pushpgeet Financial services (Regional Partner of Motilal Oswal Mumbai) B L Agarwalla, Sanjay Agarwal & Manish Agarwalla (Co-owners) were also present in the meeting.
Speaker Mr. Siddhartha Khemka (Senior Group Vice President, Head - Research (Motilal Oswal) said India boasts of a unique combination of ‘size and growth’ as India’s GDP is likely to exceed USD4t in FY25/26 and reach USD8t by FY34. India is in a sweet spot with solid macros, healthy corporate earnings, peaking interest rates, moderate inflation, and ongoing policy momentum. With the elections now over, we expect the focus to revert to fundamental bottom-up stock picking. Three important factors are likely to dominate the minds of investors. 1) Union Budget, 2) Monsoon Progress, 3) Interest Rate movements. Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of ~20x, which is marginally higher than its 10-year average. Our preferred investment themes are Financials, Consumption, Discretionary, Autos, Industrials, Real Estate and Telecom.
Another Speaker Mr. Chandan Taparia (Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives (Motilal Oswal) said Nowadays, Option market is growing rapidly and every day is now a weekly expiry which provides more opportunity to Option Buyers, Sellers and Strategists. Option has huge scope but it may reward only if it traded properly with risk management and discipline. Mr. Taparia further said the Indian market has a bright future for investors and traders to build wealth but one needs to participate with proper Learning, Advise, Risk management and position sizing. The craze and passion of Algo trading is also growing in the Indian derivatives market as many traders use option strategies for rule based trading to mitigate risk and to get potential decent reward on capital employed.
Lot of investors and traders' queries were entertained through Aap Ke Sawal Expert Ke Jawab during the session, both along with owners of Pushpgeet Financial addressed during interaction on the same topic earlier in the day.