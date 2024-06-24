Coal Ministry Launches India's First Underground Gasification Pilot Project

India has embarked on a groundbreaking venture with the launch of its inaugural Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) pilot project at the Kasta coal block in Jharkhand's Jamtara district.
This initiative, led by Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) under the Ministry of Coal, aims to transform the coal industry by converting coal into valuable gases such as methane, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide through in-situ gasification.
"This pioneering effort seeks to unlock previously inaccessible coal deposits, making them economically viable through innovative gasification technologies."
The project, managed in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc. (EETI) from Canada, spans two years and is divided into distinct phases. The first phase, commencing on June 22, 2024, focuses on feasibility assessment through drilling boreholes and testing core samples to produce a technical feasibility report.
"In the subsequent phase, the project will scale up to pilot-level coal gasification, marking a significant stride in India's energy landscape."
Funded by the CIL R&D Board, this initiative showcases India's commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices while maximizing the utilization of its coal resources. The Ministry of Coal emphasizes its steadfast support for this ambitious project, anticipating profound implications for the nation's energy security and sustainable development.
"This collaboration underscores India's strategic embrace of cutting-edge coal gasification technologies tailored to local geological and mining conditions."
Upon successful completion, the project aims to establish new benchmarks in coal resource utilization, setting the stage for enhanced energy independence and efficiency in the country. The Ministry reiterates its dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability within the coal sector, paving the way for a resilient energy future.
"The UCG pilot project is poised to catalyze transformative opportunities, reaffirming India's position at the forefront of global energy innovation."
This endeavor not only promises to revolutionize the coal industry but also underscores India's proactive stance in adopting pioneering technologies to meet its energy demands sustainably.