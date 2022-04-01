Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by ₹ 250. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost ₹ 2,253, according to news agency ANI. However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at ₹ 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,406.

The prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, NDTV reported.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

