Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Reduced by Rs. 135

The Oil Marketing companies on Wednesday announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder.

From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 135 cheaper. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 2,219 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,354 per bottle in Delhi, while in Kolkata it will be priced at Rs 2,322 instead of Rs 2,454 in Kolkata, Rs 2,171.50 instead of Rs 2,306 in Mumbai and Rs 2,373 instead of Rs 2,507 in Chennai.

The prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were hiked in the country on May 19. This was for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking was increased. Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder was been hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 8 per cylinder.

It was being widely speculated that Oil marketing companies might announce a price revision in LPG prices today (June 1). International oil prices have been on the rise this year, the impact of which has lately been seen in petrol, diesel, ATF and LPG prices. Considering the hike in international oil prices, was being reported that LPG prices may also be hiked from today, though nothing official was confirmed.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.