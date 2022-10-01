Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed, Check New Rates

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in a big relief to consumers ahead of the festive season have reduced the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The prices of the 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder have been reduced by up to Rs 36. The new rates by the OMCs have come into effect from October 1, 2022.

According to the OMCs, a 19 kg LPG cylinder for commercial use will now cost Rs 1,859.50, lower by Rs 25.5 in the national capital Delhi. The OMCs have also slashed prices in cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the prices have now dropped by Rs 32.5 and will cost Rs 1811.50. Similarly, in Kolkata, the prices have been slashed by Rs 36.5 and will now cost Rs 1959. In Chennai, the OMCs cut the prices by Rs 35.5 and the new rate for the 19-kg LPG cylinder is Rs 2009.50.

This is the second reduction in a row after the OMCs had lowered prices by Rs 91.5 on September 1. After the reduction in September, the commercial LPG cylinders used to cost Rs Rs 1,885 in Delhi, Rs 1,995.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,844 in Mumbai and Rs 2,045 in Chennai.

The cost of the LPG cylinders had dropped to Rs 2,219 in June while it was at a peak price of Rs 2,354 in May. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.