Decathlon Eyes $3B Sourcing from India, 300K Jobs by 2030

Global sportswear and equipment giant Decathlon has announced a bold expansion of its “Make in India” initiative, setting an ambitious target to triple its sourcing from the country to $3 billion by 2030. The move, marking 25 years of Decathlon’s manufacturing presence in India, reflects a strategic pivot that positions the country not just as a production hub for domestic retail, but as a critical player in the brand’s global supply chain.

India to Power Global Supply Chain

Currently, India accounts for around 8% of Decathlon’s global product volumes. The company now plans to push that figure to 15% over the next five years, with a sharp focus on categories such as footwear, fitness gear, and performance textiles. The expanded local sourcing drive is expected to create over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing India’s role as a key manufacturing and innovation base for the brand.

“Our manufacturing journey in India has been instrumental to our growth,” said Sankar Chatterjee, CEO of Decathlon India. “The reliability, quality, and speed of local production have fueled our retail success while enabling us to offer a broad range of affordable, Made-in-India products. As we grow across channels and geographies, this local excellence will be at the heart of our strategy.”

From Factory Floor to Store Shelves

At present, over 70% of products sold in Decathlon’s 132 Indian stores are made domestically—a figure the company aims to increase to 90% by the end of the decade. The French retail major operates a vast production ecosystem in India, which includes 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, seven production offices, and a dedicated design centre focused on cost-effective and sustainable innovation.

India’s growing influence is also being felt across Decathlon’s international markets. Entire product lines, such as yoga gear and cricket equipment—categories deeply rooted in Indian culture—are now being designed and manufactured in India for global distribution.

“India is no longer just a sourcing base—it’s become a strategic pillar of our worldwide production network,” said Frederic Merlevede, Decathlon’s Global Head of Production. “Our continued investment here underscores the immense potential we see across key product segments.”

Growth, Jobs, and Local Innovation

In tandem with its manufacturing push, Decathlon plans to expand its retail footprint significantly, with a presence in over 90 Indian cities by 2030. This growth will be backed by stronger linkages between production and retail, an increased focus on design-led innovation, and a commitment to inclusive job creation across the value chain.

“We’re not just manufacturing in India—we’re shaping the future of sport from India,” said Deepak D’Souza, Head of Production, Decathlon India. “Through smarter factories, skilled jobs, and product innovation rooted in local needs, we are building for both the Indian consumer and the world.”

As global brands seek to diversify supply chains and tap into emerging markets, Decathlon’s intensified bet on India signals more than just cost arbitrage—it is a declaration of intent to make India central to the brand’s next phase of global growth.