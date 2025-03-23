Digital Reforms, Inclusion Drive India’s Record GDP Growth: Experts

India’s remarkable economic growth over the past decade has been attributed to key factors such as digitisation, structural reforms, and financial inclusion, economists have stated. Their observations follow recent data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), cited by BJP leader Amit Malviya, which shows that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has doubled from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 4.3 trillion in 2025.

Economist Pankaj Jaiswal highlighted the nation’s significant economic strides, noting that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, India has witnessed rapid expansion. “The country has experienced unprecedented economic growth in the last ten years,” Jaiswal said. He also underscored the benefits of financial inclusion, emphasizing that individuals previously outside the formal economy are now contributing to GDP, largely due to digitisation.

Sharad Kohli, another economist, attributed the rapid pace of India’s growth to policy reforms implemented by the BJP-led government. “This is the outcome of extensive reforms across various sectors. Agriculture, fintech, governance, manufacturing, and infrastructure have all played a crucial role in accelerating economic growth,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Amit Malviya referred to the IMF data in a post on X, describing India's economic achievement as “remarkable.” He noted that India has recorded an extraordinary 105% GDP growth—unmatched by any other major global economy—and credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the government's determined efforts for this success.

In comparison, China, regarded as Asia’s leading economic powerhouse, witnessed a 76% GDP increase over the decade. Meanwhile, Germany's GDP grew by 44% during the same period.